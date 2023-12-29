Island Constructor set for installation of next-gen subsea equipment

The Island Condor is not the only Island Offshore vessel headed to a shipyard for an upgrade. Ulstein reports that the Island Constructor, a 120 meter Ulstein SX 121 subsea vessel that it delivered in 2008, will return to Ulstein Verft in January for a range of work,

Operated by TechnipFMC subsidiary TIOS AS, the Island Constructor will finish a well service campaign just after year-end and go to Bergen to remove the well service equipment that has been on board for 14 years. It will be replaced with next-generation subsea equipment, and the vessel will then proceed to Ulstein Verft, where the new equipment will be integrated.

Ulstein Design & Solutions has already been involved in reviewing the changes that need to be made.

“The equipment will be adapted in the hangar, on the deck, in the tower and the ship in general”, says Trond-Eivind Larsen, who is the topside group leader at TIOS.

Ulstein says that this is one several new service and aftermarket contracts recently booked by Ulstein Verft and that various other work on Island Constructor will also be carried out for Island Offshore, including installing a ballast water treatment system (BWTS) and overhauling the engines.