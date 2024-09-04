Iridium unveils new Iridium Certus GMDSS

McClean, Va.- headquartered Iridium Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: IRDM) has unveiled Iridium Certus GMDSS, calling it “a generational advancement in maritime safety, compliance, and communication.”

Building on the capabilities of Iridium Certus technology, Iridium Certus GMDSS features distress alert, safety voice and Maritime Safety Information (MSI), while integrating additional regulated services like Long Range Identification and Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS).

“When we introduced Iridium GMDSS a few years ago, we broke a long-standing monopoly, bringing much needed innovation to this life-saving service,” said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium. “But we didn’t stop there. We wanted to make the most powerful and efficient GMDSS-capable solution ever, and by getting all this functionality into one terminal, we’ve once again raised the bar we set with our first GMDSS solution.”

Wouter Deknopper, vice president of maritime, Iridium, added, “Regardless of whether a ship chooses a GEO or LEO broadband provider, Iridium Certus GMDSS solutions are the ideal companion needed to support uninterrupted operations and the critical connectivity that a vessel needs. This new and comprehensive solution consolidates and simplifies maritime communications while enhancing safety, meeting compliance requirements and supporting continuous business operations. It is simply unmatched in the industry.”

Standalone, or as a companion to a ship’s Ka/Ku-band broadband system, says Iridium, the Iridium Certus GMDSS system offers the maximum capability for equipment mandated to be on all SOLAS-class ships by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). The GMDSS service ensures that ships can always send distress communications, receive important safety information and get help in emergencies. When facing an emergency, crew members can press the red distress button and connect with a rescue coordination center (RCC) in seconds. Iridium Certus GMDSS equipped vessels will immediately receive a phone call from the responding RCC to ascertain the nature of the distress alert, allowing the vessel to provide pertinent information to assist rescue.

The company says that equipment manufacturers including Cobham Satcom, Intellian, Lars Thrane, and Thales will introduce a combination of Iridium Certus 700 and 200 GMDSS solutions within the forthcoming months.

It adds that the small, lightweight equipment has no moving parts, making it virtually maintenance free. Easily hand-carried aboard any vessel, installation can be quickly completed, while providing a cost-effective and reliable solution that meets safety and regulatory requirements.