Interior rolls out long term offshore O&G lease sales schedule Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S.Department of the Interior reports that, as directed by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1), it is rolling out a long-term schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

The Department says that inclusion of at least 30 lease sales in the Gulf of America “underscores the region’s indispensable role in America’s energy ecosystem, accounting for roughly 14–15% of U.S. crude oil production and serving as the linchpin of offshore energy output. These scheduled sales offer the oil and gas sector much-needed clarity and stability, encouraging continued investment in deepwater infrastructure, which is foundational to national energy resilience. The Gulf supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, contributes tens of billions to GDP annually and generates substantial federal and state revenues. The economic and energy-security gains from these sales are both immediate and long-lasting. “

According to the Department, “Alaska plays a vital role in America’s energy future, and Cook Inlet, along Alaska’s south-central coast near Anchorage, is at the center of that opportunity. By including six lease sales in Cook Inlet through 2032, the plan ensures Alaskans benefit from new jobs, stronger local economies and long-term investment in their communities. Alaska’s unique position as both a strategic energy hub and a gateway to the Arctic makes it essential to U.S. energy security. Responsible development in Cook Inlet will help reduce reliance on foreign imports while supporting the state’s decades-long tradition of powering America with reliable, homegrown energy.

Big Beautiful Gulf 1

The first sale under the new law — Gulf of America Lease Sale titled “Big Beautiful Gulf 1” — is set for Dec. 10, 2025. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish the final notice at least 30 days before the sale.

The predictable lease sale schedule meets the law’s requirements while advancing the Trump administration’s priorities of growing the economy, reducing dependence on foreign energy and keeping America a global energy leader.

Erik Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) issued the following statement,

“Today’s announcement restores the stability needed to keep America’s offshore energy future strong. A clear, long-term schedule of lease sales in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet gives companies the certainty to invest, sustaining jobs and strengthening U.S. energy security.

“This leasing schedule reaches far beyond the Gulf coast. Offshore energy supports workers and supply chains in every state, while revenues fund programs like the Land and Water Conservation Fund delivering resources to every county in every state in America. With this schedule in place, the Gulf of America will continue to anchor our economy, bolster national security, and support communities across all 50 states.”