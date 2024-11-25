Insotel Marine Group and MSC have plans for new Spanish high speed ferry services Written by Nick Blenkey









The Balearic Islands based Insotel Marine Group says that it has reached an agreement with MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) to develop a new alliance targeting the Spanish ferry market.

Ibiza-headquartered Insotel Marine Group’s operations includes the shipping companies Trasmapi, Formentera Lines, Formentera Cargo, and Menorca Lines, It says the alliance with MSC covers the joint analysis and development of various passenger routes and fleet expansion, mainly with high-speed vessels, with the aim of “enriching the offer of fast-ferry services in Spain, through its boutique proposal with maximum local focus in the communities where they operate.”

The agreement with MSC is a long term one that sets various milestones. These include the development of new lines for the Strait of Gibraltar, such as the Ceuta-Algeciras route, under Trasmapi’s Ceuta Lines brand, and Tarifa-Tangier, should Tarifa Lines ultimately be awarded the tender for the route, which currently being assessed and decided by the Algeciras Port Authority (APBA).

Insotel Mariine Group says further details of the next phase of the agreement with MSC will be released in the coming months giving details on the new routes that will be operated jointly within the new partnership and of reinforcements on the routes that both groups already operate in Spain.