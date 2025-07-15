Hull of next-gen Nexans Electra cable layer now at Ulstein Verft Written by Nick Blenkey









The hull of the state-of-the-art DP3 cable-laying vessel Nexans Electra arrived at Ulstein Verft on July 5 from the Crist shipyard in Poland. This marks the start of the outfitting and completion phase of the vessel build. Upon completion in 2026, she will feature a split turntable on deck capable of holding up to 10,000 tonnes of cable, an under-deck turntable with a 3,500-tonne cable capacity, and a fiber optic cable tank with a 450-tonne capacity.

The shipbuilding contract between Ulstein Verft and Nexans, a pure player in sustainable electrification and global leader in subsea cable systems, was signed in 2023. Now that the hull has been delivered from Poland, it will be towed into the dock hall at Ulstein Verft where outfitting, electrical work, insulation, and piping will start. Ulstein Verft will also install the main components including the main generator set, power package, deck machinery, winches, and topside equipment.

The Nexans Electra measures 155.2 meters in length and 31 meters in beam. She will be equipped for safe and efficient transport and installation of large volumes of HVDC and HVAC cable systems, as well as complex subsea construction tasks in deep waters. The vessel’s built-in structural and system capacities, along with flexible design features, will allow easy adaptation to future customer needs.

The Nexans Electra, designed by Skipsteknisk, is based on the Nexans Aurora, which was delivered by Ulstein Verft in 2021. She is specifically designed to transport and lay Nexans submarine products, including cable bundles, as well as perform recovery and repair of these products. The vessel can perform effectively in challenging weather conditions and boasts exceptional manoeuvrability and station-keeping characteristics. The incorporation of high-capacity shore power systems, an energy storage system, and biofuel compatibility ensures a reduced environmental footprint.

The vessel has been developed with the combined experience of Nexans, Skipsteknisk, the Ulstein Verft yard, and NOV Remacut, each a leader in its field. This collaboration has produced a cable lay vessel for worldwide operations, covering the full range of shallow and deep subsea activities.