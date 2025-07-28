Huber+Suhner Radox cables gain DNV type approval

Swiss-headquartered Huber+Suhner reports that its Radox family of cables, designed for use in battery and fuel cell energy systems on vessels, have gained DNV type approval. The company says that this means that shipbuilders and maritime system integrators can now confidently specify the cables for critical onboard energy systems.

Specifically designed for long-term durability in harsh conditions, the Radox family of cables combines high electrical performance with strong mechanical and chemical resistance, making them well suited for demanding marine environments.

Designed for use in battery and fuel energy systems on vessels, Radox155(S) and Radox Elastomer S received certification to the globally approved standard for stringent safety, performance, and environmental standards for use on ships, offshore units, and high-speed craft.

Both cables are now certified for voltage ratings up to 1,500 V DC / 1000 V AC, operating temperatures from -40°C to +130°C 50’000h, and applications including battery wiring, PDUs, onboard chargers, AC/DC charging sockets, and auxiliary systems.

This certification opens the door to new opportunities in the maritime sector for Huber+Suhner, particularly for hybrid and fully electric vessels. The approval also underscores the cables’ compliance with international standards such as ISO 19642 and IEC 60332-1-2, ensuring long-term reliability and fire safety.

As electrification continues to reshape the mobility landscape in maritime, automotive, and other sectors, Huber+Suhner says it remains committed to delivering future proof solutions that meet the highest standards of safety, performance, and sustainability, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to electrification.