Houthis target SeaLead containership Pinocchio

The latest merchant vessel targeted by the Iran-backed Houthi terrorist groups is the Liberian-flagged containership Pinocchio, which according to the Equasis data base is operated by Singapore headquartered SeaLead Shipping Pte. According to vessel tracking sites, the ship was en route from Jeddah to the Suez Canal at the time of the attack.

In a statement reported in Iranian media, the Houthi’s military spokesman described the Pinocchio as an “American ship” and claimed that attack was successful. According to U.S, Central Command (CENTCOM), it wasn’t.

“Between 8:50 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 11, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of into the Red Sea toward merchant vessel Pinocchio, a Singaporean-owned, Liberian-flagged ship. The missiles did not impact the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported.”

CENTCOM STRIKES HOUTHI TARGETS IN YEMEN

Meantime, CENTCOM continues to take efforts to mitigate the Houthi threat.

“Between 2:50-11:30 p.m. (Sanaa time) on March 11, United States Central Command conducted six self-defense strikes destroying an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles in Houthi controlled areas of Yemen. It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

THE RISKS

The takeaway, if any, from the Pinocchio attack is that shipowners and charterers sending vessels through the Red Sea are taking a calculated risk. Though the odds of a ship actually being struck by a Houthi missile might appear to favor the vessel operator, the consequences of a successful Houthi strike can, as demonstrated by the True Confidence incident, be deadly.

A recent threat analysis from maritime risk analysis and security specialist Ambrey gives analysis of the situation and suggested mitigation measures to be taken by vessels planning Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, and Arabian Gulf voyages.

Download it HERE