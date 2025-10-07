HII names Roger Kelly VP of contracts and pricing at NNS

HII (NYSE: HII) reports that Roger Kelly has been promoted to vice president of contracts and pricing at its Newport News Shipbuilding division. He succeeds Matt Mulherin Jr., who has been appointed vice president of supply chain and strategic sourcing at NNS.

Kelly will have overall responsibility for contracts, pricing, and export/import licensing and compliance for NNS. He will report to Don Godwin, NNS vice president of business management and chief financial officer.

“I am confident Roger has the leadership, business and technical expertise required to lead impactful contract negotiations on behalf of our team,” Godwin said. “I know he will continue to build upon Matt’s strong leadership of the contracts organization.”

Starting his career with the company in 1999 as a nuclear engineer, Kelly supported the Virginia-class submarine program. Since then, he has held positions of increasing responsibility across business management, most recently serving as director of contracts and pricing, overseeing all new construction contracts at the shipyard.

Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and an MBA, both from Old Dominion University.