Hellas Aphrodite crew rescued as Somali piracy incidents surge

Incidents of Somali Basin piracy are surging. This morning the UKMTO Operation Center gave an update on a November 6 incident 560 nautical miles southeast of Eyl, Somalia, in which the master of the Maltese-flagged merchant tanker Hellas Aphrodite reported that it had been approached from the stern by a small craft and that, after opening fire with small arms fire and RPGs, unauthorized personnel from the small craft had boarded the vessel. Coalition forces are now onboard vessel and crew have left the citadel, reported as safe and well. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.

Subsequently, EU NAVFOR reported that on the early afternoon (local time) of November 7, “Operation ATALANTA forces liberated the Hellas Aphrodite.

“The crew, composed of 24 people, is safe and no injuries have been reported. Throughout the incident, they remained in the citadel in direct contact with ATALANTA,” says the EU NAVFOR report..

“After an early show of force of the Pirate Action Group (PAG) abandoned the merchant tanker. The flagship ESPS Victoria with its helicopter, the uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), the maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, and the special operations team were involved in the liberation of the merchant tanker.”

“The threat assessment in the area surrounding the incident remains critical. The mother ship and the pirates remain in the area. A coordinated joint operation is ongoing to intercept the dhow used in this attack.

“All assessment and recommendations are shared through the appropriate channels with the shipping operators and updated on the Maritime Security Centre Indian Ocean (MSCIO) website.

“Operation ATALANTA strongly recommends merchant and other vulnerable vessels to register in the MSCIO’s Voluntary Registration Scheme (VRS), to provide the most effective monitoring and response by ATALANTA forces and its partners in countering maritime security threats.”

Dryad Global analysis

Maritime security and risk analysis specialist Dryad Global today provided more insights into this incident and on the sharp flare up in piracy activity in the region since late October with coordinated Pirate Action Groups (PAGs) using hijacked dhows as motherships to push attacks far offshore with RPGs and automatic weapons. Dryad notes a string of recent incidents:

Nov 6, 2025, 0850 UTC – Hellas Aphrodite (IMO 9722766): Fired upon with machine guns and RPGs and boarded ~560 nm SE of Eyl while en route Sikka–Durban. 24 crew in the citadel; no armed security embarked. EU NAVFOR assets responding.

Nov 3, 2025, 0145 UTC – Stolt Sagaland (IMO 9352200): Attempted boarding 332 nm ESE of Mogadishu by four armed pirates in a grey/white skiff linked to a mothership ~5 nm away. Repelled by evasive manoeuvres, speed, and return fire from embarked security; no injuries.

Nov 2, 2025, 1700 UTC – Spar Apus (IMO 9734989): High-speed approach 446 nm SE of Mogadishu by AIS-dark vessel at ~15 kts; deterred through course alteration (170°) and acceleration (~30 kts).

Nov 2, 2025, 1300 UTC – Intertuna Tres (IMO 9202704): High-speed stern approach 350 nm ESE of Mogadishu by skiff tied to AIS-identified mothership ISSA Mohamad 2; withdrew after alarm raised.

Oct 28, 2025, 1633 UTC – Two erratic dhows intercepted ~106 nm south of Eyl (near Garacad); one seized, one escaped—early indicator of PAG mobilization.

Dryad says that, with several incidents in 2024 and multiple fishing vessel hijackings in 2025, the latest offshore activity—now commonly >300–600 nm from shore and reported up to ~1,000 nm—reflects organized PAGs leveraging mothership logistics amid diverted naval tasking.

Why this matters now

Operating range has expanded: Attack profiles and standoff support from dhows are pushing incidents well beyond traditional coastal risk belts.

Weaponry & tempo: RPGs/automatic weapons and near-daily incident rhythm point to capable, coordinated groups.

Decision pressure: Masters, CSOs, and operations teams need shared, up-to-the-minute context to brief, route, and act quickly.

Full Dryad Global update HERE