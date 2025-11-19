HD Hyundai is world’s first shipbuilder to deliver 5,000 ships

With the recent delivery of the Diego Silang, the second offshore patrol vessel built for the Philippine Navy, Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai became the world’s first shipbuilder to build and deliver 5,000 ships, achieving this in the half century since its first vessel delivery in 1974.

Since delivering its first vessel—the 260,000-ton VLCC Atlantic Baron—in 1974, HD Hyundai has provided ships to more than 700 shipowners across 68 countries, culminating in the latest delivery of the Diego Silang.

By the numbers, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has delivered 2,631 vessels, HD Hyundai Mipo has delivered 1,570 vessels, and HD Hyundai Samho has delivered 799 vessels.

HD Hyundai celebrated reaching the 5,000 ship mark at a Nov. 19 ceremony held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan. The event was attended by HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Kisun; National Assembly members Kim Taeseon (Ulsan Dong-gu) and Yoon Jong-o (Ulsan Buk-gu); Park Dong-il, Director General at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources; Ahn Byung-gil, CEO of the Korea Ocean Business Corporation; and Park Jong-seug, Chairman of Korea Marine Transport Co.(and Chairman of the Korea Shipowners’ Association).

“Our 5,000-vessel milestone represents the pride of Korea’s shipbuilding industry and the history of bold challenges that have reshaped the global maritime paradigm,” said Chairman Chung. “Building on this shared legacy of innovation, we will move confidently toward the next 5,000 vessels—and the next half century.”

HD Hyundai notes that its record-setting achievement is unmatched by European or Japanese shipbuilders, despite their much longer shipbuilding histories.