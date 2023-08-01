Glosten unveils design for fisheries-focused research vessel

Seattle headquartered naval architect firm Glosten has released imagery of its latest vessel design: a Global Class, fisheries-focused, research vessel that is quieter on board and underwater.

Developed with fisheries research in mind, it has an Azipod propulsion system to provide increased maneuverability and dynamic positioning while the effectiveness of the acoustic design ensures the quiet operations required for fisheries research.

Glosten’s research vessel credentials include the regional class research vessels funded by the National Science Foundation and the 50 meter David Packard, the new flagship for the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, currently under construction at Spain’s Freire Shipyard.

The firm says the new fisheries-focused research vessel also offers an excellent platform for general-purpose science missions, with a suite of mainstay equipment, versatile lab spaces, and a gondola and twin retractable centerboards that improve transducer and sensor performance.

So far, that’s all the firm is saying. Meantime, enjoy the images, all courtesy of Glosten.