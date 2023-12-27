Gator Dredging snaps up $17.9 million USACE contract

Waterfront Property Services LLC, doing business as Gator Dredging, Clearwater, Fla., has been awarded a $17,979,800 firm-fixed-price contract for the placement of dredged material on beaches.

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Charleston, S. C., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2024. Fiscal 2024 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,979,800 were obligated at the time of the award.

Gator Dredging was founded in 2005 by principals William Coughlin and Philip Findlay.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston, S.C., is the contracting activity (W912HP-24-C-0001).

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District has a unique and varied program that grows larger every year. The Civil Works, Navigation, Regulatory, Emergency Management, Military, and Interagency and International Services programs serve a diverse group of customers that span not only South Carolina, but also globally, which keeps the staff of more than 240 quite busy.

Established in 1821, the Charleston Engineer District was initially charged with constructing Forts Johnson, Moultrie and Sumter, as well as building the jetties in 1882. Since then, the District has responded to changing defense requirements and played an integral part in the development of the country. Throughout the 19th century, the Corps built coastal fortifications, surveyed harbors and waterways, eliminated navigational hazards, and constructed and renovated buildings throughout the nation. While the mission and tasks have evolved with the needs and priorities of the nation, the dedication and commitment of the workforce has remained constant.