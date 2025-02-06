G2 Ocean to adopt StormGeo voyage optimization fleetwide

Bergen, Norway-headquartered G2 Ocean is to deploy StormGeo’s voyage optimization solution across its fleet of 120 vessels. The new agreement builds on the success of a long-term collaboration between the two companies.

StormGeo’s voyage optimization solution enables both shoreside and onboard teams to plan and execute optimized, safe voyages.

By seamlessly integrating AI-driven insights, advanced technology, weather analytics, and the expertise of StormGeo’s route analysts and operational support professionals, the solution provides comprehensive, data-driven support at every stage of the voyage.

“The foundation for optimizing a sea passage is accurate weather prediction coupled with best-in-class routing advice,” says Phil Curran, director fleet operations at G2 Ocean.. “StormGeo has been the industry leader in providing weather routing service for 25 years and has added to its expertise a suite of innovative tools to ensure we have the most accurate data and decision-making capability. We are confident that their applications are the right combination to enable significant cost and emissions reductions on every voyage.”

“The expansion of our partnership with G2 Ocean is a testament to the strong trust and collaboration we’ve built over the years. G2 Ocean’s confidence in our Voyage Optimization solution underscores the value we bring to their fleet in supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability goals,” says Petter Andersen, senior vice president, shipping, at StormGeo. “We’re proud to be a trusted partner, providing the advanced tools and expertise needed to help G2 Ocean navigate the evolving challenges of the maritime industry while driving their digitalization and decarbonization efforts forward.”

StormGeo’s voyage optimization solution for G2 Ocean combines robust features such as onboard voyage planning, routing advisory, speed optimization, emissions monitoring and reporting, commercial and technical performance optimization based on High-Frequency sensor data, and advanced APIs. This comprehensive approach maximizes the impact of digitalization by enhancing cost-efficiency and safety. Additionally, StormGeo’s expertise, with over 300 operational support professionals, ensures seamless technology adoption and a smooth implementation process, helping G2 Ocean leverage cutting-edge solutions throughout the entire voyage cycle.