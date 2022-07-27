Furetank orders its eleventh climate friendly tanker

Donsö, Sweden, based Furetank is back on the ordering trail. It has signed a contract with the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou,China for a new 17,999 dwt dual-fuel tanker. It will become number eleven in the Vinga series of globally top-performing eco-friendly sister vessels designed with special focus on minimum environmental impact. Furetank owns four of the vessels already delivered and commercially operates all of them.

The Vinga vessels all have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in lower emissions of CO2, SOx, NOx and hazardous particles.

The new Furetanl ship will also be fully equipped to operate its cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity. Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.

The ice class 1A vessel has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks.

“We are very pleased to add the eleventh vessel to our climate friendly Vinga series,” says Furetank CEO Lars Höglund. “Furetank’s ambition is to be the leading actor within the segment, offering our customers efficient and environmental friendly transportation. With a large fleet we can offer good service and at the same time optimize the trading pattern to increase utilization the vessels”

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in July 2024. The agreement with the yard also includes an option for further vessels.