Freire Shipyard delivers Briggs Marine maintenance support vessel

Freire Shipyard in Vigo, Spain, has now delivered the 42 meter, DP2, diesel electric maintenance support vessel ordered by U.K.-based Briggs Marine under a contract awarded in December 2022.

Briggs Marine has established itself in recent years as a key supplier to Peel Ports Group, providing marine services at the Port of Liverpool and London Medway, as well as providing Aids to Navigation (AtoN), commercial diving, subsea cable IMR, construction and engineering support, environmental response, marine surveys, terminal and energy storage solutions and vessel chartering throughout the U.K.

The maintenance support vessel, designed by Cintranaval in collaboration with Freire Shipyard’s design department, has been designed to support Briggs Marine’s contracts with the U.K. Government, as well as offshore wind farms and commercial ports. Its primary role will be the inspection, maintenance and replacement of aids to navigation (AtoN) and heavy inshore moorings, both in the U.K. and internationally. In addition, it will carry out, survey, diving and ROV operations, and offshore project and maintenance support operations.

“This project represents a significant step forward in our ability to offer advanced technical solutions in the international market,’ said Freire Shipyard CEOs Marcos Freire and Guillermo Freire. “We are proud to collaborate with Briggs Marine to develop a vessel ready to face the future challenges of the offshore sector.”

“The new vessel reaffirms Briggs Marine’s commitment to establishing itself as a leader in the U.K. offshore sector. Its addition will strengthen our ability to support marine projects, both in the expanding field of renewable energy and traditional marine construction work,” said Iain Ross, Briggs Marine’s director of port and marine services.

Features of the maintenanc support vessel include a moon-pool, a demountable A-frame, a 4-point mooring system, an active heave compensated crane and a dedicated survey project office. The vessel is also equipped with a detachable ladder for crew transfer vessel (CTV) boarding for renewable energy projects.

The DP-2 diesel-electric propulsion system maximizes efficiency in UK and Northern European waters. The vessel provides high quality accommodations for 6 crew and 10 project members, enabling 24-hour operations. Briggs has prioritized crew comfort by specifying the incorporation of noise reduction measures so that crew and project staff are well rested.

The vessel combines flexibility and functionality, with diving, survey and project support capabilities, without compromising its primary purpose.