Free mental health training unveiled for mariners’ families

Online training specialist Moxie Media, New Orleans, La., has released a free online training program designed to help families support the mental health of mariners while they are at sea.

The program, “Supporting Your Mariner’s Mental Health: A Guide for Loved Ones,” is intended as a companion to the company’s “Mariner Mental Health: Wellness on the Water,” which provides mariners with tools for recognizing stress, building resilience and supporting crewmates.

“Mariners face long separations, isolation and high-pressure environments, but they do not experience those challenges alone,” said Martin Glenday, president of Moxie Media. “Families and loved ones play an essential role in their well-being, and this new course gives them guidance and strategies to strengthen that support.”

The guide uses real-world scenarios that reflect stages of a mariner’s time away from home, including preparing for departure, maintaining communication during a hitch and reconnecting after returning. Modules cover relationship building, stress management and communication strategies.

The training is available at no cost through Moxie Media’s website.