Female seafarers face “shocking” levels of discrimination, bullying and harassment

An in-depth survey in the maritime industry has revealed what its organizers say are “shocking figures” on gender-based discrimination against women, onboard harassment and bullying.

Carried out by WISTA International, Anglo Eastern, International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) and the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) the public online survey was designed to examine how female seafarers perceived “discrimination” and how it manifested onboard based, on their personal experiences. The complete findings from the survey and recommendations are being published in The Diversity Handbook, which will be launched at the WISTA International conference in Geneva, Switzerland, on October 26, 2022.

The survey drew responses from 1,128 female seafarers from 78 countries

60% of women reported encountering gender-based discrimination onboard

66% of the respondents say that their male employees had turned to harassing and intimidating female co-workers

25% reported that in the shipping sector, physical and sexual harassment is common, occurring on board and involving intrusions on their privacy

The first handbook on gender diversity, launched in January 2018, received an impressive response to its survey. The recent one, also initiated by Sanjam Sahi Gupta, founder of WISTA India and a WISTA International Executive Committee member from 2014-2021, was completed by 1,128 women from 78 countries. The Philippines (399) had the largest proportion, followed by the United States (98), the United Kingdom (57), South Africa (51), Brazil (47), India (41), Peru (36), Columbia (35) and Indonesia (35).

The majority of respondents, approximately 90%, work on cruise ships, with the remainder employed on cargo ships, gas and oil tankers, container ships (>8000 TEU), general cargo/geared vessels, chemical tankers, bulk carriers and tugs.

The survey also made it possible to collect data on company harassment and bullying policies, company and industry hotlines and the effect of the pandemic on women’s experiences at sea and provided insights into how businesses may operate in the sector to promote gender diversity and dispel prejudice.

PRESENCE OF DISCRIMINATION ONBOARD

The majority of respondents – 60% – reported encountering gender-based discrimination onboard, while just 40% of respondents said there was no such discrimination.

34% of the respondents acknowledged feeling alienated or neglected due to their gender, while 29% of the respondents had encountered harassment and bullying on board. A resounding 66% of the women seafarers concur that their male employees had turned to harassing and intimidating female co-workers.

OFFENSIVE APPROACHES VIA SEVERAL MEDIA

13% of the surveyed seafarers have mentioned that they have been offensively approached via different media, while a majority 70% of these women seafarers claim that it was their male colleagues who perpetrated such offensive harassment onboard.

ONBOARD HARASSMENT WITH PERSONAL QUESTIONS AND OTHER WAYS OF INTRUDING ON PRIVACY

25% of the respondents admitted to having encountered onboard harassment, including being approached with personal questions, overly familiar remarks or being invited to meet in the cabin on a private basis. This indicates a widespread issue with onboard harassment when the victim is subjected to numerous threats. The statistics show that the vast majority of those engaging in such crimes are male seafarers (88%), while other instances (11%) involve both men and women co-workers, and only about 1% involve women.

UNCOMFORTABLE PERSUASION, INDECENT REMARKS AND BODY SHAMING

In the shipping sector, physical and sexual harassment is common. According to 25% of respondents, it occurred on board and involved intrusions on their privacy, such as uncomfortable persuasion, inappropriate remarks and body shaming. Once more, an overwhelming 90% of those involved were male co-workers, while 8% were male and female and only 2% were female seafarers.

HARASSMENT AND BULLYING POLICY

97% of respondents agreed that their company had a harassment and bullying policy, though nearly 60% of the respondents acknowledged having experienced harassment. Therefore, says WISTA, organizations must ensure that their company harassment policies are extensively publicized to increase their visibility, level of awareness, and stringent on-the-ground enforcement.

80% of the female seafarers reported that their immediate superiors had spoken with them about the company’s anti-harassment policy. Again, it is important to note that 60% of these acknowledged experiencing harassment while on board and admitted that they were unsure of what to do in such circumstances.

INCIDENCE OF REPORTING DISCRIMINATORY BEHAVIOR

Although 73% of the respondents felt comfortable escalating their concerns to their senior officers, only 13% reported such incidents to their superiors, while only 7% were satisfied with the outcomes. 59% of all the respondents said they had faced gender-based discrimination, while 66% felt ignored.

On helplines, only 13% of respondents reported the harassment they had experienced. The efficiency of these helplines, their availability at all times and how the concerns of the seafarers are addressed at the source must all be seriously addressed, says WISTA.

On opportunities for training, although 82% of female seafarers agreed that they had received instruction on adapting to the ship’s environment. This percentage, says WISTA, has to be far higher, given how vital adaptability to the ship’s environment is.

UNACCEPTABLE FIGURES

“There is an urgent need to create a more diverse, inclusive and equitable maritime community, with women seafarers deserving a respectful and safe working environment,” says Sanjam Sahi Gupta. “The recent report revealed unacceptable figures with women facing gender discrimination, harassment and bullying on the sea. The shipping sector is at risk due to a lack of new talent. Over the next decade, there will likely be an even greater need for qualified seafarers. One of the best and most effective strategies to stop the growing disparity is adopting gender-inclusive policies within a safe work culture.”

“WISTA International, through its diversity committee, is working hard to highlight the need for the maritime sector to move from equality to equity,” says Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, President of WISTA International. “This is an essential distinction because equity ensures everyone has a fair opportunity to make the most of their lives and talents according to their circumstances. This should apply the same at sea as on land. These figures should be a wake-up call to the maritime sector and we will continue at every opportunity to raise the issues and bring about change.”

WISTA says that ongoing campaigns from organizations, including IMO, ITF and ICS, could make a real difference in attempting to improve, through in-depth research into the issue and by consistently engaging with employers and reputable maritime universities. The campaigns should promote the recruitment of more female seafarers while ensuring that women who are accepted on board will have conducive, safe and inclusive working environments.