At its general meeting in Copenhagen today, BIMCO, the world’s largest shipping association, elected Paul Pathy, president & CEO of Canada’s largest dry bulk shipping company, Fednav, as president. .

Paul Pathy takes over as the 47th ot BIMCO and is its first fpresident rom the Americas. He is taking over from Nikolaus H. Schües who is finishing his two-year term.

“I am honored to take on the role of president at BIMCO,” said Pathy. “Our industry faces significant challenges, and I am committed to raising awareness about the invaluable contributions of the shipping industry and seafarers.

“We are at a critical juncture where free trade is under threat and geopolitical tensions are escalating. It is crucial that we support our industry, ensure the safety of our seafarers and facilitate a global marketplace.”

Paul Pathy is the third generation of CEOs in the family business which he joined in 2003 as vice president and general manager of Federal Marine Terminals. He became senior vice president of the Fednav business development group in 2007 and took over as sole CEO of the company in 2017.

Pathy holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from mory University in Atlanta and a JD and masters of international management, both from the University of Denver in Colorado.

Pathy takes over after a two-year period as president designate. At the general meeting, BIMCO vice-president and board member Ioanna Procopiou of Prominence Maritime SA

was elected as president designate.