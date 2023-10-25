FBS christens LNG bunkering barge Clean Everglades

Executives from Seaside LNG, Polaris New Energy and their guests gathered at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding (FBS), Sturgeon Bay, Wis., this week to christen the recently constructed LNG bunkering barge Clean Everglades.

Fitted with four 1,375 cubic meter IMO Type C tanks, the 5,000 cubic meter ABS Ocean Class barge measures 340 feet long by 66 feet beam, with a depth of 32 feet 10 inches. It will utilize a cargo handling system designed and developed by Wärtsilä.

The barge is a sister ship to the Clean Canaveral. Delivered by Fincantieri Bay two years ago, that vessel has made more than 65 successful LNG bunker deliveries.

“The previous FBS-built LNG barge was delivered on schedule during the global pandemic, which was quite an accomplishment,” said Jan Allman, the shipyard’s vice president and general manager. “We are ready to deliver the Clean Everglades six weeks ahead of schedule, thanks in part to a clean, brilliant design and the motivated, experienced shipbuilders here at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.”

Fincantieri Bay was contracted by to build the Clean Everglades by Polaris New Energy affiliate Seaside LNG, which operates the largest fleet of Jones Act-compliant LNG barges in the United States.

“Polaris New Energy is excited to continue to expand the LNG bunkering infrastructure in the United States” said Tim Casey CEO of Seaside LNG. “The delivery of the Clean Everglades will give us the ability to expand our LNG bunkering business to the Gulf of Mexico. Partnering with the talented and professional staff at FBS has produced a second exceptional vessel.”