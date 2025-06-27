Fairbanks Morse Defense names Steve Pykett CEO

Beloit, Wis.–headquartered Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), has appointed Steve Pykett as chief executive officer. He comes to the role with more than 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry. Most recently, he served as president of investment castings at Precision Castparts Corp. (PCC), where he drove significant growth at a global operation with more than 30 international sites and over 7,000 employees.

Prior to PCC, Pykett held senioir leadership and engineering roles at L3Harris Technologies, GKN Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce.

“Steve has an exceptional track record of leading and scaling complex aerospace and defense manufacturing operations,” said an FMD representative. “We welcome him to the Fairbanks Morse Defense team and are confident that under his leadership the company will further enhance its vital role in strengthening the U.S. maritime defense infrastructure.”

“I’m honored to lead this next chapter of innovation and growth alongside incredible employees whose expertise, pride, and dedication are the foundation of our mission to ensure Freedom of the Seas,” said Pykett.

Fairbanks Morse Defense has built a diverse portfolio that now includes engines, electrical hardware, motors, valves, cranes, davit systems, fans, fittings, and water treatment and propulsion solutions. The company has also advanced its technology offerings with AI, digital defense, telerobotics, additive manufacturing, smart engineering, uncrewed mission management, extended reality, and remote collaboration tools.