ExxonMobil enters the LNG bunkering market

In what its says is part of its broader strategy to pursue up to $30 billion in lower-emission investments between 2025 and 2030, ExxonMobil is entering the LNG marine bunkering market, initially with two LNG bunker vessels. It says this marks an important step in its efforts to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the maritime sector and expands its marine fuel portfolio of lower GHG emission options.

“Both LNG and bio-LNG can help reduce lifecycle GHG emissions compared with conventional marine fuels,” said Amy Wood, ExxonMobil’s global lower emission fuel manager. “As the maritime industry looks for scalable solutions to reduce GHG emissions, ExxonMobil is leveraging its skills and capabilities to deliver these fuel options.”

ExxonMobil says that, with more than four decades of experience in LNG across the entire value chain,it brings deep expertise to this new LNG bunkering venture.

“Our combination of LNG expertise and a proven record as a trusted marine industry supplier is helping us deliver these fuel options,” Wood added. “We’re entering the LNG bunker market, starting with two bunker vessels, which can provide the capability to supply both LNG and bio-LNG.”

The first vessel, chartered from Avenir LNG, is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027, followed by a second vessel from Evalend Shipping in the fourth quarter of 2027. These vessels will form the backbone of ExxonMobil’s initial LNG marine supply capability.

Avenir LNG, which is now fully-owned by Stolt-Nielsen Gas, said yesterday that it had signed a Time Charter Party (TCP) with ExxonMobil’s SeaRiver Maritime for the second of two newbuild 20,000 cubic meter LNG bunker vessels that it ordered In April 2024, at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering, The multi-year time charter with SeaRiver Maritime commences in first quarter 2027.

ExxonMobil says that, to help ensure continuity of service and meet customer needs ahead of the newbuild deliveries, it is actively developing complementary supply solutions. This approach enables early market entry and supports customers who are ready to adopt LNG as a marine fuel.

While the initial deployment includes two vessels, ExxonMobil plans to expand its LNG bunkering fleet over time to support growing customer demand. This phased approach reflects the company’s long-term efforts to enable lower GHG emission marine fuels compared with conventional marine fuels at scale.

“We’re preparing for a multifuel future that helps meet society’s growing needs for energy and essential products, while helping to reduce GHG emissions,” Wood said.

ExxonMobil emphasizes that effective, technology-neutral policies are essential to accelerate the adoption of lower GHG emission marine fuels and drive innovation across the sector. These policy frameworks will be critical to scaling infrastructure, enabling innovative technologies and supporting the maritime industry’s energy transition.