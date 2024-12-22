ESG delivers new ferry Long Island

Panama City, Fla.-headquartered Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) has successfully delivered the ferry Long Island (ESG Hull 228), a newly constructed passenger and auto ferry, to the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company, a subsidiary of McAllister Towing.

The vessel, launched by ESG in May, is designed to provide seamless transportation between Bridgeport, Conn., and Port Jefferson, N.Y., across Long Island Sound, is the latest addition to the company’s fleet.

Based in Bridgeport, Conn., the ferry company is a subsidiary of McAllister Towing and Transportation Company and operates services on a 15-mile route across Long Island Sound. Its history dates back to 1883, with its first president being legendary circus proprietor, and Bridgeport resident, Phineas Taylor Barnum.

“This delivery is a proud moment for our team,” said Joey D’Isernia, CEO and chairman of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. “It represents our strong partnership with McAllister Towing and our dedication to enhancing the infrastructure for Long Island’s residents and visitors. The Long Island will be a critical asset, delivering safe, reliable service and embodying our commitment to quality and innovation.”

Launched by ESG in May 2024, the ferry Long Island, measuring 302 feet in length, is engineered to accommodate both vehicles and passengers with state-of-the-art features, including EPA Tier IV-compliant main engines, increased crew capacity, and an upgraded furnishings package. The vessel joins two other Eastern-built vessels in the fleet: P.T. Barnum (1999) and Grand Republic (2003), solidifying ESG’s longstanding relationship with McAllister Towing, which has commissioned over a dozen vessels from ESG.

Buckley McAllister, the president of the ferry company, said: “P.T. Barnum, the founder of the ferry, once said that the noblest art is that of making others happy. All of those who have worked to make the ferry service what it is today can be very proud of their role helping drivers on the I-95 and Long Island Expressway. Eastern Shipbuilding has provided our company with over a dozen high quality vessels and transformed the maritime services we can offer. We are very thankful to Eastern Shipbuilding and the D’Isernia family for the happiness this new vessel will bring to our employees and customers for generations to come.”

The addition of the ferry Long Island will enable a consistent three-vessel schedule to be maintained during peak travel periods, enhancing the capacity and reliability of service across Long Island Sound.