Detyens wins $18.69M USNS Patuxent contract

Detyens Shipyards Inc.,North Charleston, S.C., has been awarded an $18,690,259 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220525C4132) for a 131-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201).

The Patuxent contract includes a base work package and four unexercised options for additional work and time that, if exercised, would increase its cumulative value to $19,162,027.

Work will be performed in North Charleston beginning March 22, 2025, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2025.

This contract was a small business set-aside solicited via the sam.gov website and four offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220525C4132).