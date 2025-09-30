Delgado Maritime Center unveils upgrades, new programs

Delgado Community College’s Maritime and Industrial Training Center in New Orleans has completed a major renovation of its Deckhand Training Center and announced new programs and facility upgrades that further its mission of preparing mariners for careers on the water.

The renovated building features a full teaching kitchen, a state-of-the-art classroom, a galley-style dining area seating 30, and new finishes and furniture. A newly designed training pad simulates real-world towboat deck and barge conditions for line handling and tow work.

“This is about realism and effectiveness in training,” said Rick Schwab, senior director of Delgado’s Maritime and Industrial Training Center. “We believe in earn as you learn. We are not training deckhands, we are training the future captains, tankermen, and engineers. That is the future of our industry.”

Mariners train using the new training pad that simulates towboat deck and barge work. (Credit: Delgado Maritime Center).

Looking ahead, Delgado plans to complete its Aquatic Center by the end of the year and has set a 2026 target for additional projects. Grants available through the state of Louisiana will support mariners pursuing a career path from deckhand to apprentice mate, with tuition assistance offered to Louisiana residents from local companies.

In 2025, Delgado will expand its suite of towboat simulators with the latest Wärtsilä software and new routes, including Sabine Pass, the Ohio River, and the Atchafalaya River, along with enhanced detail for the Mississippi River. The center will also offer designated examiner services.

Delgado remains the only U.S. training center approved to provide U.S. Coast Guard–approved Advanced Firefighting using XVR simulation. The program replaces live-fire practices with immersive command-and-control training for captains, emphasizing leadership in emergency response.

These upgrades further Delgado’s role in maritime safety training and reflect its mission to provide realistic and safe learning environments for mariners.

Mariners practice firefighting. (Credit: Delgado Maritime Center)

Delgado Community College is an open-admissions institution that offers associate degree programs along with academic and workforce training. The college emphasizes accessibility and provides a range of programs designed to support student success.