David Wechsler named new ABS Group CEO

ABS has appointed David Wechsler, a founding partner of the firm that became Hitachi Consulting, now known as Hitachi Vantara, as the new chief executive officer for its ABS Group subsidiary.

Wechsler has a 35-year career in management consulting leadership positions across manufacturing, consumer products, sustainable energy, automotive, technology and services industries. He has grown multiple consulting practices, demonstrating expertise in leading complex operations and driving growth.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS chairman and CEO said: “David brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record that aligns well with the vision of ABS Group. A seasoned leader, he has been involved in more than a dozen acquisitions throughout his career – an invaluable asset as we look to grow. His understanding of mergers and strategic growth, coupled with a commitment to innovation, positions ABS Group for exciting opportunities on the horizon.”

“ABS Group is a recognized safety leader with world class capabilities in process safety, risk management and asset performance management,” said Wechsler. “This is a great foundation to build on. I am proud to lead their incredible team and support their mission to improve performance and reduce risk in a changing world.”