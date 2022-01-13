Damen to supply plug-and-play steering gear for dry cargo quartet Written by Nick Blenkey









Four 7,000 dwt diesel-electric multi-purpose dry cargo vessels on order at Thecla Bodewes’ Kampen shipyard in the Netherlands, will feature Optima nozzles, Van der Velden plug-and-play piston-type steering gear and Van per Velden Timon flap rudders supplied by Damen Marine Components (DMC).

The LABRAX design coasters are being built for leading Dutch operator Vertom and feature completely box-shaped holds to ensure maximum loading flexibility and cargo intake.

DMC will build the steering gear in its own workshop in Hardinxveld-Giessendam. and says that supplying it plug-and-play will saves a lot of time during final installation on board.

The complete steering gear on a foundation, including starters, cylinders and all other necessary parts, will be lifted on board at TB Shipyards, placed in the steering gear room and connected to the rudder.

Complete steering gear will be lifted on board at the shipyard

“TB Shipyards opted for a plug-and-play version in order to have the steering gear delivered and installed very quickly and efficiently,” says Leo van Zon, area sales manager at DMC. “Building components as efficiently as possible on one frame and testing them in your own workshop creates a complete product of high quality and functionality. This saves time during the outfitting and installation, which is usually carried out by the yard. With the installation of plug-and-play steering gear, very little can go wrong, which minimizes risks during outfitting, but also during the life of the ship.”

DMC has been working with TB Shipyards, which has locations in Harlingen, Kampen and Meppel, for many years and has supplied complete steering systems for new construction projects, including push boats, seagoing and inland vessels.

“We know what to expect from each other,” says Emiel Mocking, head of newbuilding at Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, about the partnership with Damen Marine Components. “DMC comes up with ideas and provides the customization we need. On this occasion too, by supplying equipment in the most efficient form as plug-and-play, allows us to save a lot of time in this project, without compromising quality.”

The new project is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2023, when all four coasters are expected to be delivered and commissioned.