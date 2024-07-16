Damen to deliver four vessels for Angola’s Port Namibe project Written by Nick Blenkey









Japanese trading house Toyota Tusho has awarded Damen Shipyards Group a contract to build four vessels that will be delivered the Ministry of Transport of Angola as part of a Japanese Government funded port development project in Namibe, Angola’s main southern port.

“The port development project enables an increase in vessel traffic in Namibe,” said Hiroumi Ohara, general manager of the Africa power & infrastructure department of Toyota Tsusho. “To facilitate this, the port requires a number of new, high quality workboats. We approached Damen, being aware of the company’s reputation for the fast delivery of proven, high performing vessels. We are looking forward to cooperating with Damen during the construction of these new vessels, which will play an important role in giving a boost to the Angolan economy in the coming years.”

The vessels, two ASD Tugs 2813, a Pushy Cat 1004 and a Stan Pilot 1905, will be delivered in first quarter 2025. Damen says that the relative speed of the delivery is facilitated by its practice of building its proven, standard vessels in series for stock. Prior to receiving the order, the shipbuilder had already commenced construction of the vessels at Damen Shipyards Gorinchem, the Netherlands (Pushy Cat 1004), Damen Shipyards Antalya, Turkey (Stan Pilot 1905) and Damen Song Cam Shipyard, Vietnam (ASD Tugs 2813.

Toyota Tsusho is a first time client for Damen. The trading house has a global presence and a diverse portfolio. In addition to supporting the business activities of Toyota Motors, it is also active in industrial, commercial and consumer sector and frequently collaborates with the Japanese Government on infrastructure projects around the world.

The Namibe port development project is Toyota Tsusho’s first such project in Angola and commenced in early 2019. The company has, however, a long history in Angola, having exported its cars to the country since 1966.

The project includes, amongst other measures, the expansion of the Namibe container terminal and construction of a new terminal. This will allow larger vessels to call at the port, diversifying the materials it is able to handle. As a result, the port development project is anticipated to provide wider employment opportunities in Angola, while also providing the country with full independence in import activities, reducing the costs of freight transportation and boosting the national economy.

Thomas Röwekamp, regional sales director Asia Pacific at Damen, said, “Working with a new client for the first time is always a proud moment. Given the nature of this contract, which holds significant potential for Angola, we are particularly pleased to have been selected by Toyota Tsusho. We are looking forward to cooperating together on the delivery of these four vessels, and to building a close relationship for the long-term.”