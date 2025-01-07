Damen delivers FCS 3307 patrol to Nigeria’s Homeland IOSL

Damen Shipyards Cape Town recently delivered an FCS 3307 patrol vessel to Homeland Integrated Offshore Services Ltd. (Homeland IOSL) in Nigeria. This vessel, on charter with an international energy company, will perform offshore patrol duties to enhance the security of personnel, assets, and the environment in Nigerian maritime territories.

This delivery marks the tenth Damen vessel to join the Homeland fleet, reflecting ongoing fleet expansion efforts. Homeland IOSL reaffirmed its confidence in Damen by signing a contract for this vessel last year. Damen’s approach of building vessels in series and keeping them in stock allows for rapid delivery of proven products to its clients.

The FCS 3307 Patrol is equipped with Damen’s advanced Sea Axe hull technology, which allows it to cut through water at remarkably high speeds, ensuring safety, stability, and comfort for the crew, alongside enhanced maneuverability, and fuel efficiency. The vessel also features a spacious aft deck, facilitating the transfer of cargo to offshore facilities.

“Together with Damen as a strategic partner, Homeland IOSL is dedicated to surpassing client expectations through stringent regulatory compliance and adherence to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) guidelines,” said Dr. Louis Ekere, CEO of Homeland IOSL. “We also employ top-tier personnel to support our operations while maintaining the highest QHSE standards.”

The recently delivered vessel includes custom features such as ballistic protection in the wheelhouse and messroom area. It also features an electronic fuel monitoring system (EFMS), to allow the operators to monitor fuel use in real time, taking steps to address inefficiencies and reduce fuel consumption and emissions.

Additionally, Homeland IOSL’s FCS 3307 Patrol comes equipped with a night vision camera and a daughter craft to enhance its operational capabilities around the clock.

Damen is providing extensive aftersales support for the vessel including crew training and a comprehensive spare parts package. Homeland IOSL also benefits from access to Damen’s technical facilities, which support both scheduled and unscheduled services to maximize vessel uptime.