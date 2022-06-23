Crowley and Esvagt sign additional SOV joint venture agreements Written by Nick Blenkey









Jacksonville, Fla., based Crowley Maritime and Esbjerg, Denmark, headquartered Esvagt have executed additional joint venture agreements related to their commitment to support purpose-built, Jones Act vessel development and availability for U.S. offshore wind production.

The new agreements, which follow the original agreement between the companies in 2021, will support the two companies’ joint efforts for service operation vessels (SOVs). The latest additions focus on the financial and development efficiencies in the vessel development process between the companies.

The venture was created to develop a best-in-class design and deliver wind-dedicated, U.S flag SOVs. Crowley will own and operate the vessels crewed with U.S. mariners, while Crowley and Esvagt will share in the financials of the venture.

“The enhancement of this venture will help bring these important service operation vessels to the U.S. offshore wind market to meet the nation’s clean, sustainable energy demands,” said Jeff Andreini, vice president, Crowley Wind Services. “As we increase our organizations’ shared capabilities, we will help propel the continued growth of maritime and logistics solutions to help solve the nation’s vessel capacity demands in a responsible and sustainable way.”

A pioneer of the SOV concept in Europe, Esvagt has an unparalleled experience in safely transferring people to offshore wind farm installations from a fleet of innovative and specialized vessels operated by highly qualified crew: annually, Esvagt safely transfers more than 250,000 personnel from SOVs to offshore wind farm installations.

“Esvagt is proud to be an active player supporting our customers in the green transition. Crowley and Esvagt share an ambition for a sustainable future, and we’re committed to take the lead in decarbonizing the maritime industry,” says Esvagt CEO Peter Lytzen. “We’re delighted and proud to be a first mover of emission-free SOVs and have ordered the world’s first e-methanol driven SOV to be delivered in 2024. Only through innovative solutions and commercial courage it is possible to overcome the threatening climate change.”