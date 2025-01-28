Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria named DNV Maritime COO Written by Nick Blenkey









DNV Maritime has appointed Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria as chief operating officer (a new role at the organization) with effect from January 1, 2025.

“The maritime industry is navigating growing complexities, from its operating environment to the expanding network of diverse stakeholders it serves and interacts with,” says Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO, DNV Maritime. “To address these challenges and seize new opportunities, the addition of a COO strengthens our leadership team, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet evolving business needs.”

Based in Singapore, Saenz de Santa Maria, will in her new role streamline communication and coordination between regional teams and central functions, work closely with key customers globally and strengthen operational capabilities in key growth markets.

“It is an exciting time for the maritime industry, and I am proud to play my part in supporting our customers as they navigate the complexities ahead,” says Saenz de Santa Maria. “I am delighted to take on this new role and look forward to driving greater collaboration and innovation to enhance our operational capabilities and customer impact.”

Since joining DNV in 2005, Saenz de Santa Maria has gained extensive experience across the maritime industry, working in newbuilding and operations as a ship surveyor and project manager in Spain, Portugal, South Korea, and Norway. She has also held several senior management roles across Norway, Africa, and Singapore, most recently as regional manager South East Asia, Pacific and India. She holds a master of science degree in naval architecture from the Polytechnic University of Madrid, Spain, earned in 2005. She also completed an MBA at IE Business School in Madrid.