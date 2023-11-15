Court rules against further GoM oil and gas lease sale delay Written by Nick Blenkey









The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an order dismissing an appeal against a GoM oil and gas lease preliminary injunction. As we reported earlier, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management this month yet again delayed U.S. Gulf of Mexico (GoM) lease sale 261 pending the outcome of that appeal.

Here’s the ruling:

National Ocean Industries Association President Erik Milito issued the following statement:

“The court’s ruling is a necessary and positive response to an unwarranted decision by the Biden administration. The removal of millions of highly prospective acres, along with the imposition of excessive restrictions, resulted from a voluntary agreement with activist groups that sidestepped legal processes, disregarded scientific considerations, and neglected public input.

“The escalating geopolitical tensions and instability in various oil-producing regions emphasize the critical role of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. To fortify our national security stance, it is essential to champion strength and support U.S. oil and gas production. This stands in contrast to considering eased sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, actions that could contribute to heightened global unrest.

“Fully leveraging America’s energy production capabilities, especially our offshore resources, is imperative to address some of our nation’s most pressing challenges.”