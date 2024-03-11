Could glass bubbles be the key to the success of future LH2 carriers? Written by Nick Blenkey









Hydrogen technology is seen as key to the future of clean energy and shipbuilders and designers are increasingly turning their attention to creating the liquid hydrogen (LH2) carriers that will be essential to any future hydrogen economy. Those shipbuilders include HD Hyundai Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (KSOE) — and 3M glass bubbles could be part of its future LH2 carriers

Think of 3M (NYSE:MMM) and you may think Scotch Tape and Post-Its, but there’s a lot more to the company than its consumer products, including those glass bubbles, high-strength, low-density hollow glass microspheres with some remarkable properties that already see them used in a range of applications, including pipeplines.

3M and HD Hyundai KSOE have signed a joint research project agreement to develop large liquid hydrogen storage tanks using 3M glass bubbles. The collaborative research will focus on developing a high-performance vacuum insulation system for liquified hydrogen storage and transportation in LH2 carriers.

Hydrogen needs to be transported as a liquid and not a gas, because, as a liquid it can be reduced to 1/800th the volume. However, hydrogen is liquefied at a very low temperature of -253°C, so a high-performance insulation system for the tanks and the main materials involved are critical.

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on insulation and construction workability evaluations, demonstrations, and classification approvals for the application of 3M’s glass bubbles to HD HHI’s advanced thermal insulation system for hydrogen storage tanks. Through this, the two companies hope to capture the initial volume of orders for high-value-added LH2 carrier ships.

“We are honored to conduct joint research with 3M on insulation materials for hydrogen storage tanks,” said Kim Sung-jun, CEO of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering.

“This collaboration is a major step forward in the pursuit of making hydrogen technologies available at scale,” said 3M’s advanced materials division president Brian Coleman. “3M’s glass bubbles offer significant advantages over traditional cryogenic insulation materials when it comes to thermal efficiency and durability. We’re thrilled to lend our expertise and world-class materials science in the hydrogen value chain.”