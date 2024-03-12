Cosco Shipping fits its first Iridium GMDSS terminal

The 5,000 vehicle capacity PCTC Cosco Tengfei has become the first vessel in the Cosco Shipping (CSSC) fleet to be fitted with an Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) terminal.

The vessel operates globally, including on Arctic routes, and the recent installation of a Lars Thrane LT-3100S Iridium GMDSS terminal supports Cosco Tengfei’s mission with truly global coverage, distress alert, safety voice, maritime safety information, and cost-effective implementation and operation. These capabilities along with Long-Range Identification Tracking (LRIT) and Ship Security Alert System (SSAS) support built into the LT-3100S, extend to polar waters, where coverage by the vessel’s existing GMDSS solution fell short.

“I am glad to witness the moment of the first Iridium GMDSS system deployment on a CSSC vessel, the Cosco Tengfei,” said Xiaofeng Guo, director of the telecom and navigation department at CSSC. “Iridium GMDSS will greatly enhance her safety service capabilities while sailing on the ocean. It also serves as a good demonstration that the CSSC fleet can operate in the Arctic Ocean region. We expect to deploy more Iridium GMDSS systems on those Arctic-route vessels during 2024.”

“This is a major validation of the Iridium GMDSS service,” said Wouter Deknopper, vice president and general manager of maritime at Iridium, commented, “Cosco Shipping is the world’s largest shipping fleet, and CSSC understands the value proposition that Iridium GMDSS delivers. As CSSC’s operations expand into polar and other remote regions, Iridium GMDSS ensures that their vessels have the most modern GMDSS service available. Since its launch, we have experienced a massive increase in vessels installing Iridium GMDSS, including merchant ships, military/government, super-yachts, and even small leisure craft. The feedback is universal from the maritime industry, that Iridium GMDSS is the evolution of maritime safety services.”