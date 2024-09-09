Combat support ship to get onboard vegetable farm

To ensure the availability of fresh produce during extended deployments at sea, CSS Asterix, the Canadian Navy combat support ship created by converting and transforming a containership, is to get an onboard vegetable farm.

Ottawa-headquartered Inocea Group member Federal Fleet Services (FSS), which owns and operates the vessel, has acquired four AI-based Virtual Agronomist systems from Israel-based hydroponics specialist Agwa to grow and harvest fresh vegetables onboard Asterix.

The Agwa system uses AI to create fully autonomous onboard vegetable growers. With three primary data branches—Image Analyzer, Sensory Data, and Consumer Behavior—the system’s Virtual Agronomist continuously adjusts growth plans in real time to ensure optimal conditions for vegetable cultivation.

Installation of the onboard vegetable farm system is scheduled to take place during September.

“We are continuously striving to provide the best working and living conditions for our combined Federal Fleet and Royal Canadian Navy team onboard,” said John Schmidt, CEO of Federal Fleet Services. “Fresh leafy greens have a shelf life of around seven days, and our deployments offshore can be several weeks, so being able to grow our own onboard, available at any time, is a real game-changer. Who knows, maybe we will grow enough to be able to replenish other ships with fresh produce grown onboard Asterix.”

“The system is comparable to a coffee capsule machine with seed pods being inserted, and the AI systems control the rest,” said Eli Feiglin, chief commercial officer at Agwa. “All the crew has to do is pick it. The system is very much suited to ships spending long periods at sea like naval vessels so we are proud to be working with Federal Fleet Services on this project.”

Alex Vicefield, CEO of Inocea Group, added, “This is another example of where we are investing our own funds in technologies that are useful, pioneering, and contribute to the well-being and safety of the crew and vessel. Other recent examples include the installation of Starlink high-speed unlimited internet and the MARSS NiDAR Multidomain Command and Control System.”