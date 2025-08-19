Chippewas of Georgina Island will extend ferry season with new icebreaking Damen tug Written by Nick Blenkey









The Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation in Canada has placed an order with Damen Shipyards for the delivery of a Stan Tug 1706 ICE.

The community is located on Lake Simcoe in Southern Ontario and will use the tug to break ice during the colder months, enabling its ferry service to operate for a longer duration each year, covering periods both earlier and later in the season.

With its ice breaking capabilities, the tug will ensure wider operability of the service which operates between Georgina Island and Virginia Beach on the mainland.

The Chippewas of Georgina Island community approached Damen after observing one of its tugs in operation in the region.

The acquisition of the Stan Tug 1706 ICE represents a vital improvement in community mobility and supply logistics, notes Damen. The remoteness of the Lake Simcoe region, and the harsh winter conditions it experiences, make safe, reliable transportation essential.

Following construction of the hull in Poland, Damen will outfit the vessel in the Netherlands. On completion, Damen will deliver the vessel to Salaberry-de-Valleyfield in the Montreal region in September 2026, before the annual closure of the St. Lawrence Seaway.

After that, the client will continue the voyage to Lake Simcoe via the Trent-Severn Waterway before that, too, is closed to marine traffic until the following year.

The name of the tug has yet to be determined. However, it is known that it will receive a name with deep cultural meaning from one of the community’s elders in their native Anishinaabemowin, or Southern Ojibway, language.

“We are pleased to support the Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation with a vessel that will help to maintain ferry operations in harsh winter conditions,” said Dominique Smit, Damen sales manager, Americas. “It is an honor to contribute to the community’s connectivity and resilience, and we look forward to a long lasting relationship.”