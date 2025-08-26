Cerberus Capital and HD Hyundai in private sector bid to boost U.S. maritime Written by Nick Blenkey









New York City based global alternative investment powerhouse Cerberus Capital Management and South Korean shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai have partnered to launch Cerberus Maritime.

Cerberus Maritime’s strategy is aligned with the U.S. Government’s initiative to revitalize the maritime capabilities of the United States and allied nations.

The strategy aims to identify high-impact opportunities that strengthen strategic maritime infrastructure and supply chains, maritime logistics infrastructure, port modernization, and advanced maritime technologies. The strategy will have a particular focus on U.S. shipbuilding.

HD Hyundai will serve as an anchor investor and act as a technical and industrial partner. In addition to providing investment diligence and strategic insights, HD Hyundai will explore opportunities for collaboration related to U.S. shipyards, ports, and maritime technology.

KDB ON BOARD

In addition, Korea Development Bank has recognized the strategic alignment between this initiative and national objectives and intends to facilitate investments into the Cerberus Maritime strategy, supporting collaboration between the maritime industries of the United States and Korea and encouraging the sharing of best practices and technical capabilities.

Cerberus has deep experience partnering with leading companies and transforming infrastructure assets to promote supply chain integrity and the national interests of the United States and allied nations. In 2022, Cerberus acquired the previously distressed Subic Bay shipyard, a deep-water port strategically located in Southeast Asia. Since that time, the shipyard has been revitalized into a multi-use facility for shipbuilding, subsea infrastructure, and logistics operations. HD Hyundai, a key tenant, has successfully enhanced shipbuilding operations at the facility. In addition to Subic Bay, Cerberus has made other significant investments in maritime assets and capabilities, including in port infrastructure, critical subsea fiber optic systems, and sonobuoy and related maritime defense systems.

MASGA

“We’re proud to announce this first-of-its kind partnership that brings together the strengths of Cerberus and HD Hyundai to support this historic commitment to revitalizing the U.S. maritime sector,” said Cerberus CEO Frank Bruno. ” We believe our strategy can play an important role by bringing investments alongside operational and technical capabilities to high-impact opportunities. We would like to thank the White House and the entire bi-partisan effort to advance maritime reindustrialization in the United States and allied nations, and we are extremely grateful for the strong support from South Korea and their bold commitment to MASGA.”

MASGA is South Korea’s Make American Shipbuilding Great Again Initiative, which emerged during recent tariff negotiations

HD Hyundai executive vice chairman Chung Kisun. said: “We believe that our partnership with Cerberus Capital will not only provide tangible support for MASGA, which aims to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry, but also create new markets and growth opportunities for Korean shipbuilders. Leveraging our proven expertise and digital capabilities, HD Hyundai will support the modernization of U.S. shipbuilding and work with both nations to shape a new chapter in the global shipbuilding industry.”

“This investment program is a visionary model of cooperation in the shipbuilding industry, and a manifestation of the enduring trust and partnership between Korea and the United States,” added KDB Vice Chairman & COO Kim Bock-kyu. “As a representative of the Korean financial industry, KDB is proud to play a central role in supporting this investment imperative to ensure its success.”