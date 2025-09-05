Capital Link Shipping & Marine Services Forum kicks off September 16

Capital Link is hosting the 17th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at the BMA House, in London. The Forum is organized in partnership with ABS and in the context of London International Shipping Week 2025.

With a 17-year track record, this Forum, organized on an annual basis, aims to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets, all while covering topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers, and investors.

The upcoming Forum is honored this year as well, by the participation of three Ministers and the leaders of the foremost Maritime Regulatory Authorities:



· Mike Kane MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Security – Department for Transport, United Kingdom, Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy – Hellenic Republic, Marina Hadjimanolis, Shipping Deputy Minister to the President – Republic of Cyprus, Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN); Chairman – INTERTANKO (2014-2018), will participate as KEYNOTE SPEAKERS on the panel discussion titled: “SHIPPING IN A NEW ERA: ALIGNING AMBITION, REGULATION, & REALITY”. Andy McKeran, Chief Commercial Officer – Lloyd’s Register will be the moderator of the panel.



· Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary General – IMO, will deliver KEYNOTE REMARKS.

Dominguez will be introduced by Christopher J. Wiernicki, Chairman and CEO – ABS.

2025 CAPITAL LINK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD CEREMONY

In the context of the Forum the 2025 CAPITAL LINK SHIPPING LEADERSHIP AWARD will be presented to Guy Platten, Former Secretary General – International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) (2018-2025). Platten will be introduced by Esben Poulsson, Non-Executive Board Chairman, Board Member, Corporate Advisor; Former Chairman – International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) (2016 -2022).



For more information and to register, visit this link.



The agenda of esteemed top executives of the biggest companies of the Greek, UK and international shipping communities, will participate on the panels and will discuss the following most important industry topics as described here.