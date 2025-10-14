Candela to demo P-12 foiling electric ferry in Washington D.C.

Sweden’s Candela Technology will next week demonstrate its P-12 foiling electric ferry on the Potomac River, giving Washingtonians a chance to experience the electric vessel flying on its foils and demonstrating how the Washington’s waterways could unlock faster, cleaner, and quieter commuting with flying ferries.

Thanks to computer-guided wings under the water’s surface, Candela’s vessels lift and fly above the waves, reducing drag and energy consumption by up to 80% compared to conventional boats. This revolution in efficiency has made the new Candela P-12 a potential;game changer for urban and has seen it recently named one of TIME Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025.

The hydrofoiling technology allows high speeds without creating any wake, eliminating shoreline erosion and enabling exemptions from speed limits on urban waterways, which are typically governed by “no-wake” rules.

Candela says that, on the Potomac River, a water commute from Georgetown to Ronald Reagan Washington Airport could take just six minutes — compared to 20 minutes by car or 37 minutes by public transport during rush hour. Similarly, commuters from Alexandria heading to The Wharf could enjoy a serene 10-minute ride on the P-12 Shuttle — which Candela claims is world’s fastest electric vessel.

Beyond speed, the P-12 offers a comfortable ride. Its computer-stabilized foils mitigate slamming and prevent seasickness, while its silent electric C-Pod propulsion provides a smooth, vibration-free journey. Thanks to its low energy usage, the vessel is not only efficient but is around 60% cheaper to operate than diesel ferries, making it competitive with land based forms of transport such as buses.

After proving to be a success in the daily public transport service in Stockholm, where travel times have been cut in half, the Candela P-12 is set to begin operations on Lake Tahoe next year, in addition to Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Mumbai, where fleets will be deployed. With more than 40 ships on order, Candela P-12 is the best-selling electric passenger vessel to date.

“We’re already in discussions with several U.S. companies that see the potential of using flying electric vessels to bypass congestion. We’re not merely replacing diesel ferries — we’re enabling a new layer of transport by utilizing the underused waterways,” says Gustav Hasselskog, founder and CEO of Candela.

By demonstrating its foiling technology in Washington, Candela aims to show how U.S. cities can turn their waterways into fast, emission-free transport corridors — delivering both climate and quality-of-life benefits.

In conjunction with the Swedish Green Transition Summit — a high-level forum organized by the Sweden-U,S. Green Transition Initiative to showcase innovations and foster collaboration between policymakers, businesses, and researchers to accelerate sustainable, low-carbon development — Candela will perform media demo rides in the Candela C-8 foiling vessel on the Potomac River, adjacent to the Embassy of Sweden, from October 17 to 23.