Bryton Marine Group makes COO appointment

Vernon, B.C., headquartered Bryton Marine Group has named Stuart McVitty as its chief operating officer.

With five marine companies in the group — All American Marine, Bellingham, Wash., BRIX Marine, Port Angeles, Wash., EagleCraft, Campbell River, B.C., KingFisher Boats, Vernon, B.C., and Renaissance Marine Group, Clarkston, Wash. —family-owned Bryton has grown to over 500 employees, and holds the leading share in its targeted markets with one of the most diversified marine portfolios in North America.

Relocating from Cape Town, South Africa, McVitty has extensive experience of operational leadership, project management and business development.

In his new role, McVitty will be responsible for developing performance goals and long-term operational plans as well as maximizing efficiency through extensive process analysis and intercompany collaboration. He will work with the CEO Byron Bolton and the senior management team to implement the strategic vision and values of the company.

“On behalf of the team, I am thrilled to welcome Stuart to Bryton Marine Group. He is a proven leader, and his experience positions us to move to the next phase of growth,” said Byron Bolton.

An alumnus of Harvard Business School, McVitty’s decades of marine industry experience includes serving as a board member of the South African Boat Builder Expert Council. Until recently, he was CEO of a South African company building highly specialized commercial vessels/

“Joining the Bryton Marine Group, who are leading the aluminum vessel market in North America, is a privilege. The team are seasoned professionals and I look forward to collaborating with the diversified companies within the Bryton Marine Group to leverage our purpose and push the boundaries of innovation to deliver exceptional value, not only for our customers but for our employees, suppliers, stakeholders, community, and the environment,” said McVitty.