BRIX delivers new eco-tour RHIB Warrior to Iruka Hawaii

Port Angeles, Wash.-based boat builder BRIX Marine reports that it has delivered the 12.5-meter Naiad RHIB Warrior, purpose-built for eco-tour operator Iruka Hawaii Experience. Warrior is the third vessel BRIX Marine has built for Iruka Hawaii. Designed in close collaboration with Iruka’s team, Warrior was custom-built to support the company’s mission of sharing unforgettable ocean experiences that inspire visitors to care for Hawaii’s wildlife.

Measuring 12.5 meters (41 feet) with a 4.6-meter (15-foot) beam, Warrior is certified under USCG Subchapter T to carry 40 passengers plus crew. The vessel is powered by triple Suzuki 300 HP dual-prop outboards, delivering the performance and reliability required for Hawaii’s dynamic marine environments.

Photo: BRIX Marine

Key features include a heavy-duty foam-fendered collar system for passenger safety, a custom aluminum canopy with Sunbrella Pacific Blue fabric, bench seating with integrated storage for 40 passengers, and a step-down head compartment with electric flush toilet. The vessel also incorporates Garmin navigation and communication systems, Fusion multi-zone audio, and BRIX’s proven boarding solutions to ensure guest comfort and safety.

“Warrior represents a true partnership between BRIX Marine and Iruka Hawaii Experience,” said Captain Charlie Crane, sales & marketing director at BRIX Marine. “Their dedication to ocean conservation and guest experience guided every step of this build, and we’re proud to have built yet another vessel that supports Iruka’s mission.”

Warrior joins Iruka Hawaii Experience’s growing fleet, strengthening its ability to host immersive dolphin, turtle, and whale encounters across Oahu and Kona.