Box ship giant to trial VentoFoil “wind assistance in a box” solution

Ocean Network Express (ONE), the ocean carrier established in 2017 by Japan’s K-Line, MOL and NYK, is launch of a new trial aimed at unlocking the potential of wind assisted propulsion. Following successful completion of a factory test, ONE is partnering with Netherlands-based wind-powered technology specialist Econowind to install two of its VentoFoil containerized wind assist devices on the MV Kalamazoo. The 1,036 TEU feeder vessel operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu, and is owned by Norse UK and operated by Goodwood Ship Management, Singapore.

The VentoFoil system is containerized in a box with a standard container footprint to ease delivery and installation.

How the VentoFoil system works

The VentoFoils, which resemble airplane wings, are equipped with a smart suction system that optimizes airflow and maximizes thrust. Said to have the potential to generate up to 400 kW of power, reducing fuel consumption by 5%, they are fully automatic, adjust for wind speed and direction, and can be started from the ship’s bridge.

“ONE is committed to minimizing our environmental impact and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050,” said Hiroki Tsujii, managing director at ONE. “This trial with Econowind is an important step forward in our efforts to explore innovative and sustainable solutions for the maritime industry.”

The trial, scheduled to begin in January 2024 and run for approximately six months, will be a comprehensive study, with ONE closely monitoring the performance of the VentoFoils. Data on fuel consumption, emissions reductions, and overall operational efficiency will be collected. The results of the trial will be used to assess the long-term viability of wind propulsion as a sustainable shipping solution.