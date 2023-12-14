BHGI promotes Daniel Eling to engineering manager

Bristol, R.I., headquartered Bristol Harbor Group, Inc. (BHGI) has promoted senior naval architect Daniel P. Eling, P.E., to engineering manager.

Eling, who has been with BHGI for six years, holds a bachelor of science degree in ocean engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and is a licensed professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of Rhode Island.

Prior to joining BHGI, Eling worked for 15 years as a naval architect in Washington, D.C., on multiple U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, commercial, and international naval projects.

At BHGI, Eling is a project manager for new construction and major conversion work on commercial and government passenger and work vessels. Some of his engineering specialties include stability, weights, distributed systems, and design integration.

In business for more than thirty years, BHGI has produced designs to which hundreds of vessels have been built. The firm specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, ATBs, passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating dry docks.