ARC adds another U.S. flag RO/RO vessel to its fleet

Ponte Vedra, Fla., based ARC (American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier Group Inc.) has added a ninth U.S.-flag roll-on/roll-off (RO/RO) vessel to its fleet. ARC is a member of the Wallenius-Wilhelmsen group and its newest vessel is a former Wallenius-Wilhelmsen large car/truck carrier, the 2012 built ex-Tulane, which was re-flagged to U.S. registry and renamed ARC Honor on February 2, 2024. The re-flagging was conducted with the U.S. Coast Guard in the port of Incheon, Korea.

“This tremendously capable and flexible U.S.-flag ship is crewed by American merchant mariners and now operates in ARC’s global network supporting America’s national defense and economic security through trade,” said Eric Ebeling, ARC President & CEO.

The vessel is ARC’s fourth large car/truck carrier (LCTC) vessel and is enrolled in the Maritime Security Program (MSP) and the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement (VISA).

“Congratulations to American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier on bringing a new vessel into the U.S-flag fleet!” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “As a new addition to the Maritime Security Program, this ship and her crew of U.S. credentialed mariners will support our nation’s economic security and provide sealift capacity for our Armed Forces operating around the world.”

Able to carry tracked and wheeled vehicles, helicopters, and other high and heavy project cargoes, M/V ARC Honor will be among the most capable and militarily useful vessels in the U.S.-flag commercial fleet. It is 229.99 meters long with a 6.50 meters high main deck and a stern ramp rated for cargo weighing up to 320 tonnes.

“The leadership team at ARC once again is demonstrating its commitment to our industry, to our mariners, and to our nation by bringing this vessel under the Stars and Stripes,” said David Heindel, Seafarers International Union (SIU) President. “The SIU has been with ARC from the beginning, and we’re excited about providing the crew for the ARC Honor.”