AkzoNobel: 10 years of Intersleek 1100SR data demonstrate big fuel and CO2 savings

AkzoNobel says that real world performance data gathered from ships coated with its International brand’s Intersleek 1100SR fouling release coating indicate that, in the ten years since its release, it has cut ships’ fuel bills by $8 billion and saved 41 million tonnes in CO2 emissions,

The biocide-free foul release coating has now been applied to more than 3,000 vessels since then, with demand rising steeply in the past 18 months ship owners work to cut CO2 emissions to comply with new carbon regulations and look for proven solutions.

Intersleek 1100SR was the world’s first biocide-free fouling control coating to feature a patented slime release technology that tackles micro-fouling on ships’ hulls, The technology maintains performance through the docking cycle without the use of biocides and delivers outstanding macro and micro fouling control with improved static resistance, even in warm waters.

Slime that builds up during docking is released when the vessel travels through the water, reducing drag, improving fuel efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions.

Intersleek was launched in 1996 as the first patented biocide-free coating for the shipping industry.

Intersleek 425 evolved to 700 in 1999 to address the need for foul release in deep sea vessels. Eight years later the 900 version launched with original fluoropolymer technology to ensure the foul release was available for all vessels above 10 knots.

In 2013, says AkzoNobel, “Intersleek 1100SR became the optimal slime release for all vessels, even in warm winters and slow steaming and has set the standard for foul release technology in the industry over the past decade.”

Chris Birkert, AkzoNobel’s marine coatings segment manager, said: “Our groundbreaking Intersleek range has set new standards for efficiency, performance and sustainability in the marine industry when it comes to biocide free performance.

“Together with our customers, Intersleek has the largest foul release track record, gathered from 20 years of vessel performance data that proves our Intersleek coatings have helped save ship owners $19.6 billion dollars in fuel costs and 103 million tonnes of CO2. to help them hit carbon targets.

“This incredible saving includes $8 billion in fuel bills and 41 million tonnes of CO2 from Intersleek 1100SR over the past 10 years.”