AI will create self-optimizing ships, with a human in the loop, says OneLink

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will transform tomorrow’s systems to provide self-optimizing ships under human supervision, says Pankaj Sharma, managing director of vessel optimization platform OneLink Performance

Sharma says that AI is set to be the biggest transformative shift for maritime with tomorrow’s systems being able to decide and execute. “The future is self-optimizing ships with human-in-the-loop supervision,” he says,

OneLink Performance believes the widespread adoption of AI-driven autonomous decision support systems that integrate multi-source data, including weather, vessel condition and port logistics, will be the next big step for the industry.

Enhanced digital twins of vessels will enable real-time simulation, condition based monitoring and predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and extending asset life cycles. Furthermore, blockchain-enabled secure data sharing will revolutionize transparency and compliance across the maritime supply chain, says Sharma.

OneLink is integrating a new tool: “my AI assistant” to its service offering – to act as an onboard operation co-pilot. It will not only monitor KPIs but also recommend actions such as “adjust RPM to reduce SFOC drift” or “initiate lube oil top-up based on trace iron levels.”

“Automation will shift the paradigm from reactive to predictive operations,” says Sharma. “Today’s systems report, whereas tomorrow’s systems will decide and execute under human supervision. AI will later evolve from predictive analytics to prescriptive and cognitive systems that can autonomously adjust vessel parameters and coordinate fleet-wide operations.”

“Enhanced natural language processing and augmented reality interfaces will further empower crews, improving situational awareness and decision-making efficiency while maintaining safety and regulatory compliance.”

My AI assistant could simulate three different RPM profiles for a voyage and suggest the most carbon-efficient plan, considering both technical and commercial metrics. It will also help find engine anomalies, suggesting not only what happened, but why, and how to avoid it.

OneLink is a solution that unites a number of performance platforms within one, providing a powerful set of digital services and solutions to the shipping industry. OneLink’s approach incorporates the latest digital tools such as using AR/VR to create digital twins and applying machine learning to solve performance issues by predicting hull and engine health. As an aggregator of new and existing services, OneLink starts with a vessel portfolio of more than 900 vessels ranging from gas carriers to offshore platforms and has already secured a leading ship manager, Columbia Shipmanagement, as an early adopter.