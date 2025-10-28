ADSB and Kongsberg secure Kuwait Coast Guard waterjet refitting contract Written by Nick Blenkey









Kongsberg Maritime has been awarded a contract to upgrade the waterjet propulsion systems on 13 vessels operated by the Kuwait Coast Guard, in partnership with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), reinforcing their ongoing collaboration in the region’s naval sector.

Under the agreement, ADSB (a member of the Edge Group) will install Kongsberg Kamewa waterjets across the fleet, replacing existing third-party systems on ten vessels and retrofitting three others. The project includes the delivery of 13 shipsets of S63-4 waterjets, jet control systems (extended), and power packs, with installation scheduled to take place from the first quarter of 2026 to first quarter 2027.

The upgraded systems will enhance the operational performance and reliability of the Kuwait Coast Guard’s fleet, which is currently undergoing a mid-life upgrade at ADSB’s facilities.

“This project is a testament to our customer-centric service approach and technological leadership,” said Jouni Raatikainen, executive vice president – global customer support at Kongsberg Maritime. “By working closely with both ADSB and the end customer from the outset, we were able to present a compelling solution that goes beyond equipment supply, offering long-term value, performance enhancement, and full lifecycle support.”

The upgrade project follows a strategic decision by the Kuwait Coast Guard to shift from refurbishment to full replacement, recognizing the lifecycle benefits and operational enhancements offered by Kongsberg Maritime’s latest waterjet systems.

This project is expected to unlock new opportunities for Kongsberg Maritime in the Gulf Cooperation Council defense market, particularly as ADSB expands its footprint in naval newbuilds and strategic partnerships.