ABS delivers EMSA synthetic fuels and nuclear power reports

The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has published the final two reports in a series of six, focused on alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies. The reports were contracted from a consortium led by ABS, which includes CE Delft, Arcsilea and Texas A&M University.

A 360-degree analysis of nuclear power and synthetic fuels, specifically the renewable e-fuels of e-diesel, e-methane and e-methanol, complete a project for EMSA designed to support the European Commission, EU member states, the shipping sector and European ports in the transition to carbon-neutral shipping.

Each report features analyses using various criteria such as greenhouse gas impact, sustainability, availability, scalability, techno-economic aspects, regulations, risk and safety.

“At ABS, we continue to support the global energy transition through in-depth research and collaboration with industry partners. This set of six reports together represents a substantial body of work that advances the safe adoption of these fuels, which will be the foundation of the industry’s move to low- and zero-carbon operations,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS senior vice president, global business development.

“Several types of potential bunker fuels could play an important role in the transition of the maritime shipping sector toward climate neutrality. CE Delft is proud to have also contributed to the fifth study on potential future fuels, which covers the remaining set of fuels: e-diesel, e-LNG and e-methanol. The study allows a consistent comparison with the previously studied fuel types and shows the challenges ahead as far as costs and upscaling of the synthetic fuels are concerned. Regulatory measures seem to be indispensable for their further development and uptake,” said Dagmar Nelissen, CE Delft senior researcher and consultant.

“The products of this powerful consortium exemplify Texas A&M University’s College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies’ mission to lead in innovation and discovery for the blue economy. Dr. Fathi’s research advances a critical dimension of sustainability in the maritime industry led by the ABS collaboration,” said Dr. Debbie Thomas, Dean of the College of Marine Sciences and Maritime Studies at Texas A&M University.

“Thesereports have developed a significant and important body of knowledge, which will contribute to the safe uptake of these fuels and technologies. Arcsilea are proud to have been a part of the project and would also like to thank the many companies and individuals that contributed expertise and time,” said Edwin Pang, founder of Arcsilea.

The four-year project began in 2021 with the objective of studying key aspects of the decarbonization of shipping, including alternatives such as biofuels, ammonia, hydrogen, wind-assisted propulsion, synthetic fuels and nuclear power. The initiative is part of EMSA’s mission to provide technical assistance to the European Commission and Member States in the promotion of sustainable shipping and support the shift to low- and zero-carbon operations.