ABB wins major order for Havfram Wind WTIV duo Written by Nick Blenkey









The two NG20000X-HF wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) on order for Oslo-headquartered Havfram Wind are to feature an extensive ABB integrated power, control and propulsion technology solution.

Under construction at China’s Yantai CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., the vessels will incorporate the latest battery-hybrid drivetrain technology and will be among the most energy-efficient designs to operate in the offshore wind industry. They will be able to install wind turbines with a rotor diameter of more than 300 meters, as well as XXL monopiles weighing up to 3,000 tons at water depths of up to 70 meters.

ABB’s scope of supply comprises four Azipod electric main propulsion units with a total propulsion power of 17 MW; the Onboard DC Grid power distribution system; a 4.1 MWh energy storage installation; ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control with Dynamic Positioning System for advanced vessel control, as well as a comprehensive package of automation and digital technology. Once in operation, the vessels will be able to connect digitally to the ABB Ability Collaborative Operations network for remote support and predictive maintenance.

With turbine numbers set to multiply and sizes increase, the Havfram Wind WTIV vessels are designed with capabilities to future-proof them as the offshore wind sector progressively moves further offshore. These capabilities include instant load power and enhanced dynamic performance available to batteries, plus the maneuverability and station-keeping accuracy brought by Azipod propulsion. In addition, weight benefits provided by Azipod propulsion system can be up to 30% compared to traditional mechanical thruster solutions.

Designed to optimize vessel responsiveness, efficiency and safety across the entire operating profile, ABB Ability Marine Pilot Control allows for seamless transition from position control to joystick maneuvering. The DP2 functionality adds redundancy in technical design, ensuring that in the event of a single system fault, the vessel’s position will be maintained. This is particularly important for safe and reliable operations of construction and wind farm vessels working alongside fixed structures.

“The performance of our wind turbine installation vessels will be pivotal in meeting the needs of the offshore wind market today and tomorrow,” said Even Larsen, CEO Havfram Wind. “To ensure superior performance, we chose the broad scope of ABB power, control, propulsion and automation technology, complemented by the through-life support from ABB’s remote diagnostics and global service capabilities

The new Havfram Wind WTIVs will benefit from ABB’s extensive experience in closed-bus and closed-ring solutions for dynamically positioned vessels. Closed bus-tie and closed ring operations bring significant benefits and efficiency gains compared to traditional open-ring solutions which require a greater number of online engines and total installed power.

“We at ABB are in these projects to support the customer throughout the vessel lifetime, and being able to deliver future-proof solutions is of utmost importance for us,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “I am especially proud of this order, demonstrating the benefits of efficiency, safety and reliability our bridge-to-propeller solution can deliver to our customers in this rapidly growing and demanding market.”