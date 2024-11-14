ABB to supply hybrid tech for new AAM-built OC San catamaran Written by Nick Blenkey









Bellingham, Wash.- based shipbuilder All American Marine (AAM) has secured a contract to build a 63-foot hybrid catamaran for the Orange County Sanitation District (OC San). Built for the Southern California coast, and featuring ABB hybrid technology the vessel will enable OC San to carry out environmental monitoring, marine research, and ocean sampling in support of its ocean monitoring program. This has run for over 40 years in support of wastewater collection, treatment, disposal, and recycling services and operates around 90 days each year, verifying that the ocean remains safe for swimming, marine life, and fisheries.

The Teknicraft designed vessel will be equipped with a Teledyne acoustic doppler current profiler (ADCP), an Okeanus dual-drum winch, and a custom-built A-frame. The spacious deck design will accommodate over 10 scientists, and the main cabin offers both a dry and wet lab as well as live-aboard features for extended research missions.

The vessel will be built to meet California Air Resources Board (CARB) annual equivalence requirements for Zero-Emission Capable Hybrid Vessels, which mandate that at least 30% of total annual power come from zero-emission power sources.

It will feature a hybrid propulsion system powered by Cummins QSB 6.7 engines paired with ABB hybrid technology. It will be built with dual propulsion permanent magnet motors that will receive their power from a 588 kW BorgWarner battery Energy Storage System (ESS) delivering the zero-emission power required by the CARB regulation,

The auxiliary generators that provide charging power are acoustically insulated to minimize noise pollution, providing a quiet work environment for scientists in the wet and dry lab spaces.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Orange County Sanitation District on this innovative project,” said Ron Wille, President & COO of All American Marine. “This hybrid ocean sampling vessel will not only support vital research and monitoring efforts, but it also underscores our commitment to building vessels with hybrid and electric propulsion systems. We look forward to delivering a vessel that exceeds OC San’s expectations for both performance and environmental impact.”

All American Marine has awarded ABB the contract to supply the hybrid-electric propulsion system and will draw on ABB’s extensive expertise in the supply, engineering, and systems integration of hybrid-electric vessels.

“This project represents a significant new investment by OC San in protecting public health and the environment and has also been designed with sustainability at its heart,” said Wille. “We are delighted to work with ABB, whose hybrid-electric propulsion system will help optimize the vessel in a safe and energy-efficient manner.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with All American Marine on this new ocean sampling vessel,” said Drew Orvieto, head of sales, marine systems, U.S., at ABB Marine & Ports. “Our hybrid-electric propulsion technology is an ideal choice for a broad range of vessel types, including environmental monitoring and research vessels. ABB takes great pride in working together with vessel operators and shipyards in the United States and around the world looking to decarbonize their operations.”