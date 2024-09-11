CSM sees “noticeable decrease” in seafarer medical disembarkations

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), a member of the Columbia Group, is reporting a noticeable decrease in emergency medical disembarkations. It attributes this positive trend to the proactive health measures implemented in collaboration with the OneCare Group, a seafarer health and wellbeing specialist whose services includes Marine Medical Solutions (MMS).

By prioritizing early medical intervention and utilising advanced telemedicine technologies, CSM has seen significant improvements in managing onboard medical emergencies and in avoiding unnecessary medical disembarkations/

“Since we started using the services of the OneCare Group, particularly Marine Medical Solutions, the handling of medical emergencies onboard has become more effective and efficient,” says Captain Faouzi Fradi, Columbia Group director of crewing and training. “The recommendations for medical evacuations have become more justifiable when needed. In the past, we often had to arrange evacuations based on diagnoses derived from emails or phone calls with the master describing the sickness or injury. Now, with the support of MMS through OneCare, including video consultations between MMS doctors, the master, and the affected crew member, we can ensure a more thorough and accurate diagnosis. This leads to better decision-making when it comes to medical evacuations, making them more justified than ever before.”

Captain Fradi added: “Thanks to the daily monitoring, accurate prescriptions, and timely medical support provided by MMS through the OneCare Group, we’ve seen numerous cases where onboard treatment has been sufficient until the vessel reaches the next port, ensuring the well-being of our crew without the need for emergency disembarkations.”

Dr. Jens Tülsner, CEO of MMS, emphasized the importance of early intervention. He said: “Early medical intervention significantly improves outcomes and prevents complications. We strongly encourage seafarers to seek timely medical assistance to avoid severe health issues and unnecessary evacuations.”

“We recently had a seafarer who noticed blood in his stool, a situation that often leads to immediate disembarkation,” Dr. Tülsner said. “However, after a thorough assessment and close collaboration between our team, the captain, and the ship’s medical officer, we determined that the issue was likely due to hemorrhoids. With proper treatment onboard, the seafarer improved without needing to leave the ship.”

“In another case, a seafarer experienced severe headaches, dizziness, and fever while at sea,” Dr. Tülsner noted. “Although initial treatment provided slight improvement, the exact cause remained unclear. By expanding the treatment and keeping the crew member onboard under close supervision, we avoided an unnecessary evacuation, and the seafarer eventually recovered.”